Saia Inc. (SAIA) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Saia Inc. (NASDAQ: SAIA) is above average at 25.26x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.55.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Saia Inc. (SAIA) is $329.94, which is -$21.92 below the current market price. The public float for SAIA is 26.30M, and currently, short sellers hold a 17.21% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of SAIA on July 07, 2023 was 454.43K shares.

The stock price of Saia Inc. (NASDAQ: SAIA) has jumped by 3.72 compared to previous close of 335.26. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.27% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

SAIA’s Market Performance

Saia Inc. (SAIA) has experienced a 0.27% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 15.21% rise in the past month, and a 35.80% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.40%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.62% for SAIA. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 8.26% for SAIA’s stock, with a 36.04% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

SAIA Trading at 16.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SAIA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.40%, as shares surge +15.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +24.23% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SAIA rose by +0.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +84.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $323.54. In addition, Saia Inc. saw 65.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SAIA starting from Ward Susan F, who sale 396 shares at the price of $268.00 back on May 24. After this action, Ward Susan F now owns 379 shares of Saia Inc., valued at $106,128 using the latest closing price.

EPPS DONNA E, the Director of Saia Inc., sale 240 shares at $280.85 during a trade that took place back on May 09, which means that EPPS DONNA E is holding 1,983 shares at $67,404 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SAIA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.85 for the present operating margin

+16.85 for the gross margin

The net margin for Saia Inc. stands at +12.80. The total capital return value is set at 30.22, while invested capital returns managed to touch 23.56. Equity return is now at value 23.10, with 16.50 for asset returns.

Based on Saia Inc. (SAIA), the company’s capital structure generated 9.78 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 8.91. Total debt to assets is 6.87, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 7.29. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 6.64.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.18, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.46 and the total asset turnover is 1.34. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.94.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Saia Inc. (SAIA) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.