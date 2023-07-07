RingCentral Inc. (RNG): A Technical Analysis

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.88. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 17 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for RingCentral Inc. (RNG) is $45.96, which is $13.83 above the current market price. The public float for RNG is 84.81M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.54% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of RNG on July 07, 2023 was 1.84M shares.

RNG) stock’s latest price update

The stock of RingCentral Inc. (NYSE: RNG) has decreased by -1.64 when compared to last closing price of 32.87.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -3.43% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 11/10/22 that RingCentral Cuts Staff 10%. The Stock Soars on Expected Margin Growth.

RNG’s Market Performance

RingCentral Inc. (RNG) has seen a -3.43% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -5.96% decline in the past month and a 7.12% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.81%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.72% for RNG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.83% for RNG’s stock, with a -6.30% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RNG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RNG stocks, with Needham repeating the rating for RNG by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for RNG in the upcoming period, according to Needham is $42 based on the research report published on May 26th of the current year 2023.

RNG Trading at 3.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RNG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -47.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.81%, as shares sank -6.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.48% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RNG fell by -3.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -23.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $33.50. In addition, RingCentral Inc. saw -8.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RNG starting from Katibeh Mohammed, who sale 12,077 shares at the price of $34.28 back on Jun 15. After this action, Katibeh Mohammed now owns 312,533 shares of RingCentral Inc., valued at $413,990 using the latest closing price.

Shmunis Vladimir, the CEO & Chairman of RingCentral Inc., sale 9,502 shares at $35.32 during a trade that took place back on Jun 15, which means that Shmunis Vladimir is holding 497,698 shares at $335,621 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RNG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-18.40 for the present operating margin

+67.73 for the gross margin

The net margin for RingCentral Inc. stands at -44.22. The total capital return value is set at -21.64, while invested capital returns managed to touch -52.58. Equity return is now at value 253.00, with -35.00 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.21, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.34. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.31 and the total asset turnover is 0.85. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.98.

Conclusion

To put it simply, RingCentral Inc. (RNG) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.