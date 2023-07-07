REE Automotive Ltd. (REE) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The 36-month beta value for REE is also noteworthy at 1.66. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for REE is $0.94, The public float for REE is 202.33M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.30% of that float. The average trading volume of REE on July 07, 2023 was 371.22K shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

REE) stock’s latest price update

REE Automotive Ltd. (NASDAQ: REE) has seen a rise in its stock price by 2.55 in relation to its previous close of 0.38. However, the company has experienced a 1.22% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

REE’s Market Performance

REE Automotive Ltd. (REE) has seen a 1.22% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 2.36% gain in the past month and a 2.55% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.96%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.66% for REE. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.20% for REE’s stock, with a -17.01% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

REE Trading at 7.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought REE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -75.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.96%, as shares surge +1.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +25.71% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, REE rose by +1.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -68.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3893. In addition, REE Automotive Ltd. saw 0.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for REE

Equity return is now at value -51.70, with -43.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.27.

Conclusion

In summary, REE Automotive Ltd. (REE) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.