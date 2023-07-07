Real-Time Update: Uxin Limited (UXIN) Stock Navigates the Market with Up-to-Date Data

In the past week, UXIN stock has gone down by -1.18%, with a monthly gain of 22.63% and a quarterly plunge of -29.11%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.38%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.82% for Uxin Limited The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 11.37% for UXIN stock, with a simple moving average of -41.17% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Uxin Limited (NASDAQ: UXIN) Right Now?

Uxin Limited (NASDAQ: UXIN) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 0.10x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.71. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Uxin Limited (UXIN) is $413.57, which is $9.57 above the current market price. The public float for UXIN is 40.33M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.75% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of UXIN on July 07, 2023 was 536.97K shares.

UXIN) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Uxin Limited (NASDAQ: UXIN) has increased by 3.07 when compared to last closing price of 1.63. Despite this, the company has experienced a -1.18% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

UXIN Trading at 19.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UXIN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -84.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.38%, as shares surge +16.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +84.51% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UXIN fell by -1.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -75.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.5205. In addition, Uxin Limited saw -41.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for UXIN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-23.29 for the present operating margin

+2.92 for the gross margin

The net margin for Uxin Limited stands at -8.75. Equity return is now at value -23.10, with 29.30 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.69, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.29. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.29 and the total asset turnover is 1.32. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.67.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Uxin Limited (UXIN) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.