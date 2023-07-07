Real-Time Update: Revelation Biosciences Inc. (REVB) Stock Navigates the Market with Up-to-Date Data

In the past week, REVB stock has gone down by -10.22%, with a monthly decline of -16.86% and a quarterly plunge of -34.77%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.22%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.80% for Revelation Biosciences Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -16.72% for REVB stock, with a simple moving average of -82.77% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Revelation Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: REVB) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.30. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Revelation Biosciences Inc. (REVB) is $11.45, which is $10.6 above the current market price. The public float for REVB is 5.64M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.01% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of REVB on July 07, 2023 was 683.15K shares.

REVB) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Revelation Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: REVB) has decreased by -8.57 when compared to last closing price of 0.93. Despite this, the company has experienced a -10.22% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

REVB Trading at -20.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought REVB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -98.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.22%, as shares sank -16.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -24.29% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, REVB fell by -10.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -93.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.0096. In addition, Revelation Biosciences Inc. saw -87.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at REVB starting from TIDMARSH GEORGE F, who purchase 25,000 shares at the price of $1.16 back on Apr 18. After this action, TIDMARSH GEORGE F now owns 64,848 shares of Revelation Biosciences Inc., valued at $29,000 using the latest closing price.

TIDMARSH GEORGE F, the Director of Revelation Biosciences Inc., purchase 26,500 shares at $1.16 during a trade that took place back on Apr 17, which means that TIDMARSH GEORGE F is holding 39,848 shares at $30,740 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for REVB

Equity return is now at value 68.00, with 22.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.20.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Revelation Biosciences Inc. (REVB) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.