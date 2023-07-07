Real-Time Update: Rent the Runway Inc. (RENT) Stock Navigates the Market with Up-to-Date Data

The stock of Rent the Runway Inc. (RENT) has seen a -4.64% decrease in the past week, with a -11.48% drop in the past month, and a -35.31% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.87%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.79% for RENT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -15.62% for RENT’s stock, with a -30.01% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Rent the Runway Inc. (NASDAQ: RENT) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for RENT is 0.66. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for RENT is $5.50, which is $3.65 above the current price. The public float for RENT is 58.22M and currently, short sellers hold a 11.26% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of RENT on July 07, 2023 was 836.91K shares.

Rent the Runway Inc. (NASDAQ: RENT) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -7.04 compared to its previous closing price of 1.99. However, the company has seen a fall of -4.64% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

RENT Trading at -19.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RENT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -67.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.87%, as shares sank -25.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -38.94% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RENT fell by -4.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -36.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.1610. In addition, Rent the Runway Inc. saw -39.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RENT starting from Hyman Jennifer, who sale 57,001 shares at the price of $2.33 back on Jun 16. After this action, Hyman Jennifer now owns 1,272,368 shares of Rent the Runway Inc., valued at $132,687 using the latest closing price.

Salinas Anushka, the President & COO of Rent the Runway Inc., sale 38,810 shares at $2.33 during a trade that took place back on Jun 16, which means that Salinas Anushka is holding 1,229,162 shares at $90,342 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RENT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-27.70 for the present operating margin

+18.59 for the gross margin

The net margin for Rent the Runway Inc. stands at -46.79. Equity return is now at value 471.30, with -35.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.87.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Rent the Runway Inc. (RENT) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.