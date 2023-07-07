Quantum Corporation (QMCO) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Quantum Corporation (NASDAQ: QMCO) has decreased by -7.76 when compared to last closing price of 1.16.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -3.60% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Quantum Corporation (NASDAQ: QMCO) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for QMCO is at 2.54. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price suggested by analysts for QMCO is $2.33, which is $1.26 above the current market price. The public float for QMCO is 92.64M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.42% of that float. The average trading volume for QMCO on July 07, 2023 was 230.64K shares.

QMCO’s Market Performance

QMCO’s stock has seen a -3.60% decrease for the week, with a -13.01% drop in the past month and a 3.88% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.13%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.62% for Quantum Corporation The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.86% for QMCO’s stock, with a -10.34% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

QMCO Trading at 2.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought QMCO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -46.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.13%, as shares surge +0.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.87% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, QMCO fell by -3.60%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -27.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.0798. In addition, Quantum Corporation saw -1.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at QMCO starting from Cabrera Brian E, who sale 30,915 shares at the price of $0.95 back on May 02. After this action, Cabrera Brian E now owns 244,046 shares of Quantum Corporation, valued at $29,372 using the latest closing price.

Cabrera Brian E, the SVP Chief Admin Ofcr & Secy of Quantum Corporation, sale 863 shares at $1.39 during a trade that took place back on Nov 02, which means that Cabrera Brian E is holding 274,961 shares at $1,200 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for QMCO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-5.91 for the present operating margin

+32.45 for the gross margin

The net margin for Quantum Corporation stands at -9.19. Equity return is now at value 49.10, with -17.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.00.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Quantum Corporation (QMCO) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.