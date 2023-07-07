Procore Technologies Inc. (PCOR) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for PCOR is 0.60. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for PCOR is 121.44M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.66% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PCOR on July 07, 2023 was 1.04M shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

PCOR) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Procore Technologies Inc. (NYSE: PCOR) has decreased by -1.20 when compared to last closing price of 64.26.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -3.23% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

PCOR’s Market Performance

Procore Technologies Inc. (PCOR) has experienced a -3.23% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -2.16% drop in the past month, and a 9.79% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.01%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.46% for PCOR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.61% for PCOR’s stock, with a 13.53% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PCOR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PCOR stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for PCOR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PCOR in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $75 based on the research report published on May 04th of the current year 2023.

PCOR Trading at 5.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PCOR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.56% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.01%, as shares sank -3.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.80% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PCOR fell by -3.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +19.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $65.08. In addition, Procore Technologies Inc. saw 34.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PCOR starting from O CONNOR KEVIN J, who sale 5,128 shares at the price of $63.48 back on Jul 05. After this action, O CONNOR KEVIN J now owns 1,478,930 shares of Procore Technologies Inc., valued at $325,525 using the latest closing price.

Courtemanche Craig F. Jr., the CEO & President of Procore Technologies Inc., sale 24,200 shares at $64.30 during a trade that took place back on Jul 03, which means that Courtemanche Craig F. Jr. is holding 3,487,685 shares at $1,556,121 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PCOR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-39.02 for the present operating margin

+77.18 for the gross margin

The net margin for Procore Technologies Inc. stands at -39.84. The total capital return value is set at -22.51, while invested capital returns managed to touch -23.15. Equity return is now at value -24.80, with -16.40 for asset returns.

Based on Procore Technologies Inc. (PCOR), the company’s capital structure generated 8.45 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 7.79. Total debt to assets is 5.42, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 7.49. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 6.91.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 11.03, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.75 and the total asset turnover is 0.42. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.50.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Procore Technologies Inc. (PCOR) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.