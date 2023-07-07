Prime Medicine Inc. (PRME): A Technical Analysis

Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Prime Medicine Inc. (PRME) is $22.40, which is $8.66 above the current market price. The public float for PRME is 68.94M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.22% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PRME on July 07, 2023 was 401.66K shares.

Prime Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ: PRME) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -6.97 compared to its previous closing price of 14.77. However, the company has seen a fall of -8.52% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

PRME’s Market Performance

PRME’s stock has fallen by -8.52% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -17.87% and a quarterly rise of 18.04%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.94% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.43% for Prime Medicine Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -8.70% for PRME’s stock, with a -13.88% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PRME

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PRME stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for PRME by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PRME in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $18 based on the research report published on April 18th of the current year 2023.

PRME Trading at -4.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PRME to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.94%, as shares sank -19.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.97% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PRME fell by -8.52%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.88. In addition, Prime Medicine Inc. saw -26.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PRME starting from GV 2019 GP, L.L.C., who sale 19,003 shares at the price of $14.97 back on Jun 21. After this action, GV 2019 GP, L.L.C. now owns 0 shares of Prime Medicine Inc., valued at $284,496 using the latest closing price.

GV 2019 GP, L.L.C., the 10% Owner of Prime Medicine Inc., sale 37,405 shares at $15.06 during a trade that took place back on Jun 20, which means that GV 2019 GP, L.L.C. is holding 0 shares at $563,248 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PRME

The total capital return value is set at -39.18, while invested capital returns managed to touch -42.30. Equity return is now at value -342.20, with -53.10 for asset returns.

Based on Prime Medicine Inc. (PRME), the company’s capital structure generated 9.09 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 8.33. Total debt to assets is 6.67, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 5.39. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.94.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 11.10.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Prime Medicine Inc. (PRME) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.