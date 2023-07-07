PowerSchool Holdings Inc. (PWSC) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for PWSC is 0.84. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for PowerSchool Holdings Inc. (PWSC) is $26.23, which is $7.3 above the current market price. The public float for PWSC is 155.43M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.36% of that float. On July 07, 2023, PWSC’s average trading volume was 745.64K shares.

PWSC) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of PowerSchool Holdings Inc. (NYSE: PWSC) has dropped by -3.49 compared to previous close of 19.46. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -1.11% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

PWSC’s Market Performance

PowerSchool Holdings Inc. (PWSC) has seen a -1.11% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -0.42% decline in the past month and a -3.30% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.95%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.93% for PWSC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.49% for PWSC’s stock, with a simple moving average of -6.23% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PWSC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PWSC stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for PWSC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PWSC in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $24 based on the research report published on April 18th of the current year 2023.

PWSC Trading at -0.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PWSC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.95%, as shares sank -0.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.36% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PWSC fell by -1.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.06. In addition, PowerSchool Holdings Inc. saw -18.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PWSC starting from GULATI HARDEEP, who sale 19,169 shares at the price of $19.01 back on Jun 28. After this action, GULATI HARDEEP now owns 200,623,713 shares of PowerSchool Holdings Inc., valued at $364,403 using the latest closing price.

Shander Eric Ryan, the President, CFO of PowerSchool Holdings Inc., sale 4,532 shares at $19.01 during a trade that took place back on Jun 28, which means that Shander Eric Ryan is holding 200,623,713 shares at $86,153 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PWSC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.49 for the present operating margin

+47.33 for the gross margin

The net margin for PowerSchool Holdings Inc. stands at -3.30. The total capital return value is set at 0.63, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.05. Equity return is now at value -1.60, with -0.60 for asset returns.

Based on PowerSchool Holdings Inc. (PWSC), the company’s capital structure generated 60.04 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 37.52. Total debt to assets is 20.24, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 59.00. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 36.86.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.05, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.28 and the total asset turnover is 0.17. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.54.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of PowerSchool Holdings Inc. (PWSC) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.