PLAYSTUDIOS Inc. (MYPS) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

PLAYSTUDIOS Inc. (NASDAQ: MYPS)’s stock price has plunge by -9.13relation to previous closing price of 4.60. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -12.55% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in PLAYSTUDIOS Inc. (NASDAQ: MYPS) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for PLAYSTUDIOS Inc. (NASDAQ: MYPS) is 139.33x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for MYPS is 0.44. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for PLAYSTUDIOS Inc. (MYPS) is $5.75, which is $1.68 above the current market price. The public float for MYPS is 96.05M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.38% of that float. On July 07, 2023, MYPS’s average trading volume was 446.45K shares.

MYPS’s Market Performance

The stock of PLAYSTUDIOS Inc. (MYPS) has seen a -12.55% decrease in the past week, with a -7.11% drop in the past month, and a 14.21% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.56%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.86% for MYPS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -10.10% for MYPS stock, with a simple moving average of 1.55% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MYPS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MYPS stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for MYPS by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for MYPS in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $5 based on the research report published on May 18th of the current year 2023.

MYPS Trading at -7.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MYPS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.56% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.56%, as shares sank -11.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.69% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MYPS fell by -12.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +23.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.62. In addition, PLAYSTUDIOS Inc. saw 7.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MYPS starting from Agena Joel, who sale 40,000 shares at the price of $4.49 back on Jun 12. After this action, Agena Joel now owns 117,179 shares of PLAYSTUDIOS Inc., valued at $179,600 using the latest closing price.

Peterson Scott Edward, the Chief Financial Officer of PLAYSTUDIOS Inc., sale 25,000 shares at $4.53 during a trade that took place back on May 11, which means that Peterson Scott Edward is holding 50,000 shares at $113,125 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MYPS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-5.19 for the present operating margin

+58.33 for the gross margin

The net margin for PLAYSTUDIOS Inc. stands at -6.13. The total capital return value is set at -4.84, while invested capital returns managed to touch -5.76. Equity return is now at value 1.60, with 1.40 for asset returns.

Based on PLAYSTUDIOS Inc. (MYPS), the company’s capital structure generated 5.37 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 5.10. Total debt to assets is 4.58, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.86. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.66.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.63, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.34 and the total asset turnover is 0.84. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.15.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of PLAYSTUDIOS Inc. (MYPS) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.