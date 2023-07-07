Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation (PPC) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

The stock of Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation (PPC) has seen a 4.45% increase in the past week, with a -4.38% drop in the past month, and a -3.58% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.47%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.61% for PPC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.25% for PPC’s stock, with a simple moving average of -7.17% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation (NASDAQ: PPC) Right Now?

Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation (NASDAQ: PPC) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for PPC is at 0.98. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for PPC is $26.25, which is $4.41 above the current market price. The public float for PPC is 40.63M, and currently, shorts hold a 7.40% of that float. The average trading volume for PPC on July 07, 2023 was 819.10K shares.

PPC) stock’s latest price update

Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation (NASDAQ: PPC)’s stock price has soared by 0.28 in relation to previous closing price of 21.78. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 4.45% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 10/27/22 that Justice Department Probes How Poultry Companies Pay Farmers

Analysts’ Opinion of PPC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PPC stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for PPC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PPC in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $26 based on the research report published on April 28th of the current year 2023.

PPC Trading at -2.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PPC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.47%, as shares sank -5.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.07% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PPC rose by +4.42%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -14.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.72. In addition, Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation saw -7.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PPC starting from Sandri Fabio, who sale 12,234 shares at the price of $24.36 back on Feb 16. After this action, Sandri Fabio now owns 248,111 shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation, valued at $298,020 using the latest closing price.

Galvanoni Matthew R, the Chief Financial Officer of Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation, sale 2,805 shares at $24.36 during a trade that took place back on Feb 16, which means that Galvanoni Matthew R is holding 31,053 shares at $68,330 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PPC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.77 for the present operating margin

+10.04 for the gross margin

The net margin for Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation stands at +4.27. The total capital return value is set at 18.89, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.15. Equity return is now at value 16.60, with 5.10 for asset returns.

Based on Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation (PPC), the company’s capital structure generated 123.30 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 55.22. Total debt to assets is 37.84, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 119.58. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 53.55.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.47, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.40. The receivables turnover for the company is 15.20 and the total asset turnover is 1.92. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.51.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation (PPC) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.