Owl Rock Capital Corporation (OBDC) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

Owl Rock Capital Corporation (NYSE: OBDC) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 8.53x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.96.

The public float for OBDC is 384.46M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.58% of that float. On July 07, 2023, the average trading volume of OBDC was 1.57M shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

OBDC) stock’s latest price update

Owl Rock Capital Corporation (NYSE: OBDC)’s stock price has soared by 0.52 in relation to previous closing price of 13.48. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -0.51% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

OBDC’s Market Performance

Owl Rock Capital Corporation (OBDC) has seen a -0.51% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 0.07% gain in the past month and a 9.42% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.36%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.55% for OBDC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.16% for OBDC’s stock, with a 8.30% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OBDC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OBDC stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for OBDC by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for OBDC in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $12 based on the research report published on July 25th of the previous year 2022.

OBDC Trading at 2.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OBDC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.36%, as shares surge +0.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.80% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OBDC fell by -0.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +9.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.53. In addition, Owl Rock Capital Corporation saw 18.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OBDC starting from Temple Chris, who purchase 5,900 shares at the price of $13.30 back on May 26. After this action, Temple Chris now owns 36,000 shares of Owl Rock Capital Corporation, valued at $78,470 using the latest closing price.

Swatt Matthew, the Co-Treasurer and Co-Controller of Owl Rock Capital Corporation, purchase 65 shares at $13.15 during a trade that took place back on May 25, which means that Swatt Matthew is holding 2,379 shares at $855 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OBDC

Equity return is now at value 10.70, with 4.60 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Owl Rock Capital Corporation (OBDC) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.