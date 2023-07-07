Owens Corning (OC) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Owens Corning (NYSE: OC)’s stock price has gone decline by -1.59 in comparison to its previous close of 128.67, however, the company has experienced a -1.11% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Owens Corning (NYSE: OC) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Owens Corning (NYSE: OC) is 9.17x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for OC is 1.47. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for Owens Corning (OC) is $122.07, which is -$5.69 below the current market price. The public float for OC is 90.03M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.31% of that float. On July 07, 2023, OC’s average trading volume was 881.21K shares.

OC’s Market Performance

OC stock saw an increase of -1.11% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 11.64% and a quarterly increase of 35.16%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.01%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.11% for Owens Corning (OC). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.16% for OC’s stock, with a simple moving average of 31.13% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OC stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for OC by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for OC in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $135 based on the research report published on May 24th of the current year 2023.

OC Trading at 11.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.56% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.01%, as shares surge +9.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +24.83% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OC fell by -1.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +55.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $124.47. In addition, Owens Corning saw 48.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OC starting from Doerfler Mari, who sale 300 shares at the price of $117.91 back on Jun 07. After this action, Doerfler Mari now owns 4,873 shares of Owens Corning, valued at $35,373 using the latest closing price.

Smith Gunner, the President, Roofing of Owens Corning, sale 6,900 shares at $115.01 during a trade that took place back on Jun 06, which means that Smith Gunner is holding 31,153 shares at $793,569 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.52 for the present operating margin

+27.76 for the gross margin

The net margin for Owens Corning stands at +12.71. The total capital return value is set at 23.60, while invested capital returns managed to touch 16.45. Equity return is now at value 28.50, with 12.30 for asset returns.

Based on Owens Corning (OC), the company’s capital structure generated 70.47 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 41.34. Total debt to assets is 29.99, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 68.72. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 40.31.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.41, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.31. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.27 and the total asset turnover is 0.94. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.69.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Owens Corning (OC) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.