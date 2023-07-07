ONE Gas Inc. (OGS) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

ONE Gas Inc. (NYSE: OGS) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for OGS is at 0.64. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for OGS is $79.00, which is $5.36 above the current market price. The public float for OGS is 53.13M, and currently, shorts hold a 7.21% of that float. The average trading volume for OGS on July 07, 2023 was 369.87K shares.

OGS) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of ONE Gas Inc. (NYSE: OGS) has dropped by -2.24 compared to previous close of 76.01. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -3.88% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

OGS’s Market Performance

ONE Gas Inc. (OGS) has seen a -3.88% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -8.70% decline in the past month and a -8.86% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.64%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.07% for OGS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.36% for OGS’s stock, with a -5.50% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OGS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OGS stocks, with Guggenheim repeating the rating for OGS by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for OGS in the upcoming period, according to Guggenheim is $77 based on the research report published on January 23rd of the current year 2023.

OGS Trading at -6.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OGS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.64%, as shares sank -11.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.26% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OGS fell by -3.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $78.05. In addition, ONE Gas Inc. saw -1.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OGS starting from Hutchinson Michael G, who sale 1,000 shares at the price of $76.95 back on Dec 09. After this action, Hutchinson Michael G now owns 13,239 shares of ONE Gas Inc., valued at $76,950 using the latest closing price.

RODRIGUEZ EDUARDO A, the Director of ONE Gas Inc., sale 800 shares at $76.58 during a trade that took place back on Sep 27, which means that RODRIGUEZ EDUARDO A is holding 10,019 shares at $61,264 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OGS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.57 for the present operating margin

+16.22 for the gross margin

The net margin for ONE Gas Inc. stands at +8.60. The total capital return value is set at 5.64, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.92. Equity return is now at value 8.90, with 2.90 for asset returns.

Based on ONE Gas Inc. (OGS), the company’s capital structure generated 126.05 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 55.76. Total debt to assets is 40.36, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 103.66. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 45.86.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.84, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.44. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.76 and the total asset turnover is 0.30. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.02.

Conclusion

In conclusion, ONE Gas Inc. (OGS) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.