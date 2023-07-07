Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OLMA) Stock Experiences 43.74% Monthly Change

In the past week, OLMA stock has gone up by 2.89%, with a monthly gain of 43.74% and a quarterly surge of 181.68%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.07%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 11.26% for Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.39% for OLMA’s stock, with a 109.17% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: OLMA) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for OLMA is also noteworthy at 2.79. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for OLMA is $16.29, which is $7.6 above than the current price. The public float for OLMA is 37.70M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.13% of that float. The average trading volume of OLMA on July 07, 2023 was 347.89K shares.

OLMA) stock’s latest price update

Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: OLMA)’s stock price has gone rise by 0.44 in comparison to its previous close of 9.03, however, the company has experienced a 2.89% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OLMA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OLMA stocks, with CapitalOne repeating the rating for OLMA by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for OLMA in the upcoming period, according to CapitalOne is $16 based on the research report published on May 05th of the current year 2023.

OLMA Trading at 30.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OLMA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.07%, as shares surge +50.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +123.65% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OLMA rose by +3.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +166.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.60. In addition, Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw 270.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OLMA starting from Harmon Cyrus, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $6.30 back on Jun 08. After this action, Harmon Cyrus now owns 1,038,714 shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $63,000 using the latest closing price.

Harmon Cyrus, the Director of Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc., sale 5,000 shares at $6.29 during a trade that took place back on Jun 06, which means that Harmon Cyrus is holding 1,048,714 shares at $31,475 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OLMA

The total capital return value is set at -43.85, while invested capital returns managed to touch -43.12. Equity return is now at value -53.30, with -49.20 for asset returns.

Based on Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OLMA), the company’s capital structure generated 1.30 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.28. Total debt to assets is 1.19, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.78. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.77.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 12.62.

Conclusion

In summary, Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OLMA) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.