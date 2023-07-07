OGE Energy Corp. (OGE) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE: OGE) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for OGE is 0.69. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 8 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for OGE is $38.14, which is $1.89 above the current price. The public float for OGE is 199.88M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.27% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of OGE on July 07, 2023 was 1.06M shares.

OGE) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE: OGE) has dropped by -0.77 compared to previous close of 36.53. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 2.17% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

OGE’s Market Performance

OGE’s stock has risen by 2.17% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 1.34% and a quarterly drop of -3.44%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.58% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.63% for OGE Energy Corp. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.18% for OGE’s stock, with a -3.48% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OGE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OGE stocks, with Ladenburg Thalmann repeating the rating for OGE by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for OGE in the upcoming period, according to Ladenburg Thalmann is $39 based on the research report published on June 15th of the current year 2023.

OGE Trading at -0.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OGE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.58%, as shares surge +1.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.43% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OGE rose by +2.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -11.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $36.21. In addition, OGE Energy Corp. saw -8.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OGE starting from HAUSER DAVID L, who purchase 1,000 shares at the price of $35.09 back on Mar 14. After this action, HAUSER DAVID L now owns 3,000 shares of OGE Energy Corp., valued at $35,089 using the latest closing price.

Gates Cathy R., the Director of OGE Energy Corp., purchase 100 shares at $35.85 during a trade that took place back on Mar 06, which means that Gates Cathy R. is holding 100 shares at $3,585 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OGE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.24 for the present operating margin

+37.10 for the gross margin

The net margin for OGE Energy Corp. stands at +19.72. The total capital return value is set at 7.19, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.04. Equity return is now at value 9.70, with 3.30 for asset returns.

Based on OGE Energy Corp. (OGE), the company’s capital structure generated 103.85 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 50.94. Total debt to assets is 36.54, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 81.20. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 39.83.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.53, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.37. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.74 and the total asset turnover is 0.27. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.74.

Conclusion

In conclusion, OGE Energy Corp. (OGE) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.