Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc. (OMEX) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc. (NASDAQ: OMEX) is above average at 283.21x. The 36-month beta value for OMEX is also noteworthy at 0.74. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for OMEX is $7.50, which is $3.54 above than the current price. The public float for OMEX is 16.90M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.07% of that float. The average trading volume of OMEX on July 07, 2023 was 38.67K shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

OMEX) stock’s latest price update

Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc. (NASDAQ: OMEX) has seen a rise in its stock price by 11.06 in relation to its previous close of 3.57. However, the company has experienced a 8.33% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

OMEX’s Market Performance

Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc. (OMEX) has seen a 8.33% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 8.63% gain in the past month and a 23.52% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.62%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.60% for OMEX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 10.12% for OMEX’s stock, with a 25.27% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

OMEX Trading at 20.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OMEX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.62%, as shares surge +16.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +35.32% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OMEX rose by +8.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +56.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.63. In addition, Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc. saw 2.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OMEX starting from Abbott John, who sale 16,922 shares at the price of $3.03 back on Apr 06. After this action, Abbott John now owns 0 shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc., valued at $51,274 using the latest closing price.

Abbott John, the Director of Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc., sale 42,216 shares at $3.05 during a trade that took place back on Apr 05, which means that Abbott John is holding 16,922 shares at $128,759 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OMEX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1276.99 for the present operating margin

-641.11 for the gross margin

The net margin for Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc. stands at -1733.78. Equity return is now at value -7.10, with 11.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.06.

Conclusion

In summary, Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc. (OMEX) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.