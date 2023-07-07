NuZee Inc. (NUZE) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for NUZE is 0.51M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.75% of that float. On July 07, 2023, the average trading volume of NUZE was 3.62K shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

NUZE) stock’s latest price update

NuZee Inc. (NASDAQ: NUZE) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 10.40 compared to its previous closing price of 8.75. However, the company has seen a fall of -3.23% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 11/12/21 that Rivian Automotive Stock Price: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

NUZE’s Market Performance

NuZee Inc. (NUZE) has experienced a -3.23% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -11.01% drop in the past month, and a -18.07% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.62%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.43% for NUZE. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.79% for NUZE’s stock, with a simple moving average of -16.50% for the last 200 days.

NUZE Trading at -6.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NUZE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -78.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.62%, as shares sank -9.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.43% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NUZE fell by -2.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -60.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.89. In addition, NuZee Inc. saw 11.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for NUZE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-336.33 for the present operating margin

-3.55 for the gross margin

The net margin for NuZee Inc. stands at -379.45. The total capital return value is set at -90.10, while invested capital returns managed to touch -104.55. Equity return is now at value -117.40, with -94.30 for asset returns.

Based on NuZee Inc. (NUZE), the company’s capital structure generated 7.42 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 6.91. Total debt to assets is 6.17, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.10. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.89.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.13, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.58. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.91 and the total asset turnover is 0.24. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.35.

Conclusion

To sum up, NuZee Inc. (NUZE) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.