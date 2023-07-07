Nuburu Inc. (BURU) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Nuburu Inc. (AMEX: BURU) is 2.44x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for BURU is 0.36. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for BURU is 7.32M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.67% of that float. On July 07, 2023, BURU’s average trading volume was 377.96K shares.

BURU) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Nuburu Inc. (AMEX: BURU) has plunged by -13.01 when compared to previous closing price of 0.64, but the company has seen a -14.67% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

BURU’s Market Performance

Nuburu Inc. (BURU) has seen a -14.67% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -20.11% decline in the past month and a -79.45% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.05%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.20% for BURU. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -18.26% for BURU stock, with a simple moving average of -90.71% for the last 200 days.

BURU Trading at -29.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BURU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -96.01% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.05%, as shares sank -17.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -54.55% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BURU fell by -14.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -94.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6778. In addition, Nuburu Inc. saw -93.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BURU starting from Seldin David, who sale 53 shares at the price of $0.72 back on Jun 22. After this action, Seldin David now owns 10,118,239 shares of Nuburu Inc., valued at $38 using the latest closing price.

Seldin David, the 10% Owner of Nuburu Inc., sale 8,551 shares at $0.71 during a trade that took place back on Jun 16, which means that Seldin David is holding 12,130 shares at $6,075 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BURU

The total capital return value is set at -1.35, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.67.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.00.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Nuburu Inc. (BURU) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.