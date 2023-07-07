Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE: NVO) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 40.19x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.46. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) by analysts is $172.30, which is $17.84 above the current market price. The public float for NVO is 1.18B, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.18% of that float. On July 07, 2023, the average trading volume of NVO was 1.36M shares.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE: NVO)’s stock price has dropped by -1.05 in relation to previous closing price of 160.00. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 0.98% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 03/14/23 that Novo Nordisk to Slash Insulin Prices by Up to 75%

NVO’s Market Performance

Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) has seen a 0.98% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 0.30% gain in the past month and a -0.16% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.18%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.42% for NVO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.57% for NVO’s stock, with a 14.24% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

NVO Trading at -2.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NVO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.47% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.18%, as shares sank -1.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.13% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NVO rose by +0.98%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +56.10% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $159.11. In addition, Novo Nordisk A/S saw 16.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for NVO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+42.06 for the present operating margin

+82.50 for the gross margin

The net margin for Novo Nordisk A/S stands at +31.38. The total capital return value is set at 72.02, while invested capital returns managed to touch 57.99. Equity return is now at value 77.70, with 25.70 for asset returns.

Based on Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO), the company’s capital structure generated 30.88 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 23.60. Total debt to assets is 10.69, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 29.13. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 22.25.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 13.07, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.79 and the total asset turnover is 0.81. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.89.

Conclusion

To sum up, Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.