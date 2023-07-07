NNN REIT Inc. (NNN) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

NNN REIT Inc. (NYSE: NNN) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 22.58x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.86. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for NNN REIT Inc. (NNN) by analysts is $48.31, which is $5.16 above the current market price. The public float for NNN is 177.19M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.87% of that float. On July 07, 2023, the average trading volume of NNN was 1.02M shares.

NNN) stock’s latest price update

NNN REIT Inc. (NYSE: NNN)’s stock price has gone decline by -0.46 in comparison to its previous close of 43.35, however, the company has experienced a 2.06% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

NNN’s Market Performance

NNN’s stock has risen by 2.06% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 0.77% and a quarterly drop of -1.64%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.00% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.61% for NNN REIT Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.26% for NNN’s stock, with a -1.65% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NNN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NNN stocks, with Janney repeating the rating for NNN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for NNN in the upcoming period, according to Janney is $48 based on the research report published on June 28th of the current year 2023.

NNN Trading at 0.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NNN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.00%, as shares surge +0.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.61% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NNN rose by +2.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $42.62. In addition, NNN REIT Inc. saw -5.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NNN starting from HABICHT KEVIN B, who sale 10,520 shares at the price of $48.06 back on Aug 12. After this action, HABICHT KEVIN B now owns 203,717 shares of NNN REIT Inc., valued at $505,591 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NNN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+61.24 for the present operating margin

+67.65 for the gross margin

The net margin for NNN REIT Inc. stands at +43.29. The total capital return value is set at 6.02, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.26.

Based on NNN REIT Inc. (NNN), the company’s capital structure generated 95.29 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 48.79. Total debt to assets is 48.24, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 95.05. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 48.67.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 15.02, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.33. The receivables turnover for the company is 228.51 and the total asset turnover is 0.10.

Conclusion

To sum up, NNN REIT Inc. (NNN) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.