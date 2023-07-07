NetEase Inc. (NTES) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for NetEase Inc. (NASDAQ: NTES) is above average at 20.62x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.55.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 35 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 6 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for NetEase Inc. (NTES) is $805.82, which is $19.85 above the current market price. The public float for NTES is 643.18M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.59% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of NTES on July 07, 2023 was 1.19M shares.

NTES) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of NetEase Inc. (NASDAQ: NTES) has dropped by -2.39 compared to previous close of 98.13. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -0.37% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 01/17/23 that NetEase Rejects Activision Offer to Extend China Licensing Partnership

NTES’s Market Performance

NetEase Inc. (NTES) has experienced a -0.37% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 10.43% rise in the past month, and a 6.08% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.66%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.92% for NTES. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.47% for NTES’s stock, with a 17.53% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

NTES Trading at 5.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NTES to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.92%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.66%, as shares surge +4.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.09% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NTES fell by -0.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +15.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $95.56. In addition, NetEase Inc. saw 31.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for NTES

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.34 for the present operating margin

+54.68 for the gross margin

The net margin for NetEase Inc. stands at +20.43. The total capital return value is set at 15.10, while invested capital returns managed to touch 19.04. Equity return is now at value 21.60, with 13.10 for asset returns.

Based on NetEase Inc. (NTES), the company’s capital structure generated 26.29 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 20.82. Total debt to assets is 16.47, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.49. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.76.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.49, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.11. The receivables turnover for the company is 15.65 and the total asset turnover is 0.59. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.32.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, NetEase Inc. (NTES) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.