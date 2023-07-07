Natera Inc. (NTRA) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

while the 36-month beta value is 1.19.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The public float for NTRA is 104.78M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.79% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of NTRA on July 07, 2023 was 1.11M shares.

NTRA) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Natera Inc. (NASDAQ: NTRA) has dropped by -1.98 compared to previous close of 48.05. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -8.51% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

NTRA’s Market Performance

Natera Inc. (NTRA) has experienced a -8.51% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -1.36% drop in the past month, and a -12.34% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.79%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.87% for NTRA. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.04% for NTRA’s stock, with a 0.90% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NTRA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NTRA stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for NTRA by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for NTRA in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $85 based on the research report published on July 05th of the current year 2023.

NTRA Trading at -6.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NTRA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.79%, as shares sank -2.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.13% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NTRA fell by -8.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $50.06. In addition, Natera Inc. saw 17.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NTRA starting from Brophy Michael Burkes, who sale 1,377 shares at the price of $51.11 back on Jun 29. After this action, Brophy Michael Burkes now owns 64,833 shares of Natera Inc., valued at $70,378 using the latest closing price.

Sheena Jonathan, the CO-FOUNDER of Natera Inc., sale 5,447 shares at $50.83 during a trade that took place back on Jun 28, which means that Sheena Jonathan is holding 509,746 shares at $276,868 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NTRA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-64.83 for the present operating margin

+44.37 for the gross margin

The net margin for Natera Inc. stands at -66.79. The total capital return value is set at -48.29, while invested capital returns managed to touch -53.22. Equity return is now at value -101.00, with -45.60 for asset returns.

Based on Natera Inc. (NTRA), the company’s capital structure generated 63.23 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 38.74. Total debt to assets is 31.54, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 50.76. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 31.10.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.81, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.48 and the total asset turnover is 0.62. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.90.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Natera Inc. (NTRA) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.