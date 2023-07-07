MPLX LP (MPLX) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

MPLX LP (NYSE: MPLX)’s stock price has gone rise by 0.35 in comparison to its previous close of 34.20, however, the company has experienced a 1.42% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in MPLX LP (NYSE: MPLX) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for MPLX LP (NYSE: MPLX) is above average at 8.78x. The 36-month beta value for MPLX is also noteworthy at 1.39. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for MPLX is $39.92, which is $5.43 above than the current price. The public float for MPLX is 352.74M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.97% of that float. The average trading volume of MPLX on July 07, 2023 was 1.67M shares.

MPLX’s Market Performance

MPLX stock saw an increase of 1.42% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 1.99% and a quarterly increase of -0.44%. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.96%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.04% for MPLX LP (MPLX). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.74% for MPLX’s stock, with a 2.26% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MPLX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MPLX stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for MPLX by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for MPLX in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $41 based on the research report published on March 14th of the current year 2023.

MPLX Trading at 0.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MPLX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.96%, as shares surge +2.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.77% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MPLX rose by +1.42%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $33.77. In addition, MPLX LP saw 4.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for MPLX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+39.52 for the present operating margin

+43.55 for the gross margin

The net margin for MPLX LP stands at +35.41. The total capital return value is set at 13.40, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.36. Equity return is now at value 33.70, with 11.00 for asset returns.

Based on MPLX LP (MPLX), the company’s capital structure generated 152.91 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 60.46. Total debt to assets is 56.92, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 164.69. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 57.38.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.85, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.37. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.97 and the total asset turnover is 0.31. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.79.

Conclusion

In summary, MPLX LP (MPLX) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.