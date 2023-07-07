Milestone Scientific Inc. (MLSS) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Milestone Scientific Inc. (AMEX: MLSS)’s stock price has increased by 3.05 compared to its previous closing price of 0.85. However, the company has seen a -1.33% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Milestone Scientific Inc. (AMEX: MLSS) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for MLSS is at 1.28. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for MLSS is $4.00, which is $3.12 above the current market price. The public float for MLSS is 54.57M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.60% of that float. The average trading volume for MLSS on July 07, 2023 was 89.17K shares.

MLSS’s Market Performance

The stock of Milestone Scientific Inc. (MLSS) has seen a -1.33% decrease in the past week, with a -15.78% drop in the past month, and a 0.68% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.16%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.94% for MLSS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -12.12% for MLSS’s stock, with a 15.19% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

MLSS Trading at -5.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MLSS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.16%, as shares sank -12.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.79% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MLSS fell by -1.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +14.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.9905. In addition, Milestone Scientific Inc. saw 82.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MLSS starting from GOLDMAN NEAL I, who purchase 55,326 shares at the price of $0.50 back on Dec 19. After this action, GOLDMAN NEAL I now owns 1,433,003 shares of Milestone Scientific Inc., valued at $27,663 using the latest closing price.

Bernhard Leslie, the Director of Milestone Scientific Inc., sale 79,268 shares at $0.50 during a trade that took place back on Dec 19, which means that Bernhard Leslie is holding 79,268 shares at $39,634 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MLSS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-100.24 for the present operating margin

+54.93 for the gross margin

The net margin for Milestone Scientific Inc. stands at -98.87. Equity return is now at value -73.80, with -56.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.93.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Milestone Scientific Inc. (MLSS) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.