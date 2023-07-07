MFA Financial Inc. (MFA) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

The stock of MFA Financial Inc. (MFA) has seen a -6.67% decrease in the past week, with a -2.30% drop in the past month, and a 6.41% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.76%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.14% for MFA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.88% for MFA’s stock, with a simple moving average of 2.25% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in MFA Financial Inc. (NYSE: MFA) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for MFA is at 1.99.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The public float for MFA is 101.16M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.71% of that float. The average trading volume for MFA on July 07, 2023 was 1.07M shares.

MFA) stock’s latest price update

MFA Financial Inc. (NYSE: MFA)’s stock price has dropped by -3.10 in relation to previous closing price of 10.97. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -6.67% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MFA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MFA stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for MFA by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for MFA in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $12.50 based on the research report published on January 09th of the current year 2023.

MFA Trading at -1.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MFA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.76%, as shares sank -4.49% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.00% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MFA fell by -6.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.27. In addition, MFA Financial Inc. saw 7.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MFA starting from STARWOOD CAPITAL GROUP GLOBAL, who sale 10,188,539 shares at the price of $10.07 back on Jan 09. After this action, STARWOOD CAPITAL GROUP GLOBAL now owns 0 shares of MFA Financial Inc., valued at $102,632,210 using the latest closing price.

STARWOOD CAPITAL GROUP GLOBAL, the 10% Owner of MFA Financial Inc., sale 450,000 shares at $10.50 during a trade that took place back on Jan 06, which means that STARWOOD CAPITAL GROUP GLOBAL is holding 10,188,539 shares at $4,723,065 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MFA

Equity return is now at value -5.30, with -1.20 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, MFA Financial Inc. (MFA) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.