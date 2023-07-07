Metalpha Technology Holding Limited’s (MATH) Stock: A Week-by-Week Analysis

In the past week, MATH stock has gone up by 23.68%, with a monthly gain of 41.00% and a quarterly surge of 43.88%. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.73%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.74% for Metalpha Technology Holding Limited The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 28.36% for MATH’s stock, with a 72.48% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Metalpha Technology Holding Limited (NASDAQ: MATH) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for MATH is at -0.69. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for MATH is 20.81M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.16% of that float. The average trading volume for MATH on July 07, 2023 was 42.74K shares.

MATH) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Metalpha Technology Holding Limited (NASDAQ: MATH) has surged by 9.29 when compared to previous closing price of 1.29, but the company has seen a 23.68% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

MATH Trading at 36.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MATH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 6.03% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.73%, as shares surge +38.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +38.24% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MATH rose by +23.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +59.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1180. In addition, Metalpha Technology Holding Limited saw 174.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for MATH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-324.48 for the present operating margin

+75.89 for the gross margin

The net margin for Metalpha Technology Holding Limited stands at -710.29. The total capital return value is set at -48.53, while invested capital returns managed to touch -130.85. Equity return is now at value -108.80, with -43.90 for asset returns.

Based on Metalpha Technology Holding Limited (MATH), the company’s capital structure generated 2.88 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.80. Total debt to assets is 1.52, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.83. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.80.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.50, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.43 and the total asset turnover is 0.10. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.36.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Metalpha Technology Holding Limited (MATH) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.