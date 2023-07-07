Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MRNS) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

while the 36-month beta value is 1.30.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MRNS) is $23.60, which is $13.42 above the current market price. The public float for MRNS is 47.51M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.77% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of MRNS on July 07, 2023 was 918.34K shares.

MRNS) stock’s latest price update

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: MRNS) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 0.39 compared to its previous closing price of 10.14. However, the company has seen a fall of -7.16% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

MRNS’s Market Performance

MRNS’s stock has fallen by -7.16% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 36.28% and a quarterly rise of 51.94%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.95% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.04% for Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.58% for MRNS’s stock, with a simple moving average of 53.66% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MRNS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MRNS stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for MRNS by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for MRNS in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $23 based on the research report published on January 20th of the current year 2023.

MRNS Trading at 13.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MRNS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.95%, as shares surge +32.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +21.62% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MRNS fell by -7.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +49.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.15. In addition, Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw 155.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MRNS starting from Austin Charles, who sale 1,073 shares at the price of $6.49 back on Feb 06. After this action, Austin Charles now owns 5,277 shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $6,964 using the latest closing price.

Fischer Seth H. Z., the Director of Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc., sale 1,018 shares at $6.54 during a trade that took place back on Feb 06, which means that Fischer Seth H. Z. is holding 6,026 shares at $6,658 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MRNS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-442.69 for the present operating margin

+96.04 for the gross margin

The net margin for Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. stands at -77.78. The total capital return value is set at -78.92, while invested capital returns managed to touch -13.92.

Based on Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MRNS), the company’s capital structure generated 62.93 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 38.62. Total debt to assets is 28.13, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 64.63. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 38.29.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 15.92, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -9.12. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.34 and the total asset turnover is 0.13. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 10.09.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MRNS) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.