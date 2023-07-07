MakeMyTrip Limited (MMYT) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock of MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ: MMYT) has increased by 1.00 when compared to last closing price of 26.48.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -0.94% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ: MMYT) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for MMYT is at 1.24. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price suggested by analysts for MMYT is $37.78, which is $10.37 above the current market price. The public float for MMYT is 47.91M, and currently, shorts hold a 4.35% of that float. The average trading volume for MMYT on July 07, 2023 was 297.38K shares.

MMYT’s Market Performance

MMYT’s stock has seen a -0.94% decrease for the week, with a -6.62% drop in the past month and a 14.20% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.19%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.73% for MakeMyTrip Limited The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.74% for MMYT’s stock, with a -1.82% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MMYT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MMYT stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for MMYT by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for MMYT in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $36 based on the research report published on December 08th of the previous year 2022.

MMYT Trading at 1.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MMYT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.19%, as shares sank -4.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.44% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MMYT fell by -1.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -17.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $27.16. In addition, MakeMyTrip Limited saw -2.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for MMYT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.51 for the present operating margin

+43.19 for the gross margin

The net margin for MakeMyTrip Limited stands at -1.91. Equity return is now at value -1.30, with -0.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.48.

Conclusion

In conclusion, MakeMyTrip Limited (MMYT) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.