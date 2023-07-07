Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. (MMP) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. (NYSE: MMP) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for MMP is 0.90. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 10 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for MMP is $63.45, which is $0.9 above the current price. The public float for MMP is 200.97M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.70% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MMP on July 07, 2023 was 1.60M shares.

MMP) stock’s latest price update

Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. (NYSE: MMP)’s stock price has soared by 0.41 in relation to previous closing price of 61.89. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 0.28% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 05/16/23 that Magellan Midstream Holders Face Big Tax Hit From Oneok Deal

MMP’s Market Performance

Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. (MMP) has experienced a 0.28% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 0.10% rise in the past month, and a 14.83% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.13%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.60% for MMP. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.36% for MMP’s stock, with a 15.40% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MMP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MMP stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for MMP by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for MMP in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $64 based on the research report published on May 18th of the current year 2023.

MMP Trading at 4.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MMP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.13%, as shares sank -0.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.38% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MMP rose by +0.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +22.03% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $60.70. In addition, Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. saw 23.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MMP starting from MONTAGUE JAMES R, who sale 2,892 shares at the price of $53.43 back on Nov 15. After this action, MONTAGUE JAMES R now owns 25,095 shares of Magellan Midstream Partners L.P., valued at $154,524 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MMP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+33.59 for the present operating margin

+40.76 for the gross margin

The net margin for Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. stands at +25.60. The total capital return value is set at 16.09, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.32. Equity return is now at value 66.60, with 14.80 for asset returns.

Based on Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. (MMP), the company’s capital structure generated 306.42 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 75.40. Total debt to assets is 66.98, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 304.58. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 74.94.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.16, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.33. The receivables turnover for the company is 15.46 and the total asset turnover is 0.43. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.98.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. (MMP) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.