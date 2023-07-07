LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (LPLA) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LPLA)’s stock price has plunge by 0.94relation to previous closing price of 218.49. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 4.29% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LPLA) Right Now?

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LPLA) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for LPLA is 0.92. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for LPLA is $238.09, which is $19.68 above the current price. The public float for LPLA is 77.12M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.30% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of LPLA on July 07, 2023 was 813.75K shares.

LPLA’s Market Performance

LPLA’s stock has seen a 4.29% increase for the week, with a 10.28% rise in the past month and a 14.92% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.32%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.74% for LPL Financial Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.43% for LPLA’s stock, with a -0.24% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LPLA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LPLA stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for LPLA by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for LPLA in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $205 based on the research report published on April 03rd of the current year 2023.

LPLA Trading at 9.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LPLA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.32%, as shares surge +10.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.38% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LPLA rose by +4.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $210.19. In addition, LPL Financial Holdings Inc. saw 2.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LPLA starting from Glavin William Francis Jr, who purchase 557 shares at the price of $180.23 back on May 04. After this action, Glavin William Francis Jr now owns 2,775 shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc., valued at $100,388 using the latest closing price.

Arnold Dan H., the President & CEO of LPL Financial Holdings Inc., sale 38,444 shares at $246.20 during a trade that took place back on Feb 27, which means that Arnold Dan H. is holding 154,884 shares at $9,464,734 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LPLA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.39 for the present operating margin

+33.75 for the gross margin

The net margin for LPL Financial Holdings Inc. stands at +9.83. The total capital return value is set at 25.17, while invested capital returns managed to touch 17.41. Equity return is now at value 51.20, with 11.60 for asset returns.

Based on LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (LPLA), the company’s capital structure generated 136.02 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 57.63. Total debt to assets is 30.55, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 133.99. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 56.77.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.87, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.17. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.70 and the total asset turnover is 0.96.

Conclusion

In conclusion, LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (LPLA) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.