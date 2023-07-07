Lizhi Inc. (LIZI) Stock: A Review of the Recent Movement

In the past week, LIZI stock has gone down by -24.02%, with a monthly decline of -9.68% and a quarterly surge of 12.66%. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.10%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 10.49% for Lizhi Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -18.81% for LIZI’s stock, with a 2.05% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Lizhi Inc. (NASDAQ: LIZI) Right Now?

Lizhi Inc. (NASDAQ: LIZI) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 2.48x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for LIZI is at 1.65. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for LIZI is $1.40, which is $0.63 above the current market price. The public float for LIZI is 28.93M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.97% of that float. The average trading volume for LIZI on July 07, 2023 was 343.89K shares.

LIZI) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Lizhi Inc. (NASDAQ: LIZI) has dropped by -11.02 compared to previous close of 0.87. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -24.02% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

LIZI Trading at -5.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LIZI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -58.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.10%, as shares sank -9.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.58% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LIZI fell by -24.02%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -9.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.9503. In addition, Lizhi Inc. saw 23.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for LIZI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.05 for the present operating margin

+32.78 for the gross margin

The net margin for Lizhi Inc. stands at +3.96. The total capital return value is set at 15.64, while invested capital returns managed to touch 25.61. Equity return is now at value 31.40, with 16.10 for asset returns.

Based on Lizhi Inc. (LIZI), the company’s capital structure generated 25.55 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 20.35. Total debt to assets is 12.92, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.09. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.66.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.15, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.28. The receivables turnover for the company is 223.42 and the total asset turnover is 3.05. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.95.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Lizhi Inc. (LIZI) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.