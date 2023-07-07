Leidos Holdings Inc.’s (LDOS) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

In the past week, LDOS stock has gone up by 2.04%, with a monthly gain of 9.65% and a quarterly plunge of -3.44%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.38%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.58% for Leidos Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.67% for LDOS’s stock, with a -6.41% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Leidos Holdings Inc. (NYSE: LDOS) Right Now?

Leidos Holdings Inc. (NYSE: LDOS) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 18.16x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.78. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Leidos Holdings Inc. (LDOS) by analysts is $104.08, which is $16.29 above the current market price. The public float for LDOS is 135.44M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.14% of that float. On July 07, 2023, the average trading volume of LDOS was 1.01M shares.

LDOS) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Leidos Holdings Inc. (NYSE: LDOS) has dropped by -0.24 compared to previous close of 88.65. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 2.04% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LDOS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LDOS stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for LDOS by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for LDOS in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $102 based on the research report published on May 25th of the current year 2023.

LDOS Trading at 6.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LDOS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.26% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.38%, as shares surge +8.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.21% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LDOS rose by +2.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $85.67. In addition, Leidos Holdings Inc. saw -15.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LDOS starting from Bell Thomas Arthur, who purchase 6,300 shares at the price of $78.81 back on May 22. After this action, Bell Thomas Arthur now owns 6,300 shares of Leidos Holdings Inc., valued at $496,502 using the latest closing price.

May Gary Stephen, the Director of Leidos Holdings Inc., sale 2,618 shares at $78.71 during a trade that took place back on May 11, which means that May Gary Stephen is holding 11,352 shares at $206,061 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LDOS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.88 for the present operating margin

+14.48 for the gross margin

The net margin for Leidos Holdings Inc. stands at +4.76. The total capital return value is set at 11.27, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.50. Equity return is now at value 16.00, with 5.20 for asset returns.

Based on Leidos Holdings Inc. (LDOS), the company’s capital structure generated 130.73 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 56.66. Total debt to assets is 43.00, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 104.63. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 45.35.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.17, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.29. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.34 and the total asset turnover is 1.09. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.89.

Conclusion

To sum up, Leidos Holdings Inc. (LDOS) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.