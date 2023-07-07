Kodiak Gas Services LLC (KGS) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Kodiak Gas Services LLC (NYSE: KGS)’s stock price has soared by 4.84 in relation to previous closing price of 15.30.

Is It Worth Investing in Kodiak Gas Services LLC (NYSE: KGS) Right Now?

Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

KGS currently shorts hold a – ratio of the float.The average trading volume for KGS on July 07, 2023 was 1.97M shares.

KGS’s Market Performance

The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.62% for KGS’s stock, with a 1.62% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

KGS Trading at 1.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KGS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.23% of loss for the given period.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KGS rose by +2.17%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average. In addition, Kodiak Gas Services LLC saw 2.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KGS starting from McKee Robert Michael, who purchase 22,500 shares at the price of $16.00 back on Jul 03. After this action, McKee Robert Michael now owns 97,500 shares of Kodiak Gas Services LLC, valued at $360,000 using the latest closing price.

Bonno Terry, the Director of Kodiak Gas Services LLC, purchase 9,000 shares at $16.00 during a trade that took place back on Jul 03, which means that Bonno Terry is holding 18,375 shares at $144,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KGS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+31.25 for the present operating margin

+37.59 for the gross margin

The net margin for Kodiak Gas Services LLC stands at +15.01.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.08.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Kodiak Gas Services LLC (KGS) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.