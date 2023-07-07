Kidpik Corp. (PIK) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

while the 36-month beta value is 3.85.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Kidpik Corp. (PIK) is $3.00, The public float for PIK is 1.43M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.22% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of PIK on July 07, 2023 was 1.73M shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

PIK) stock’s latest price update

Kidpik Corp. (NASDAQ: PIK) has seen a rise in its stock price by 5.13 in relation to its previous close of 0.73. However, the company has experienced a -10.30% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 01/12/22 that Biogen, PayPal, Block, Ally Financial: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

PIK’s Market Performance

PIK’s stock has fallen by -10.30% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 38.60% and a quarterly rise of 19.79%. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.60% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 14.70% for Kidpik Corp. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.60% for PIK stock, with a simple moving average of -13.07% for the last 200 days.

PIK Trading at 17.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PIK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -78.49% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.60%, as shares surge +28.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +24.18% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PIK fell by -10.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -59.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7589. In addition, Kidpik Corp. saw 10.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for PIK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-47.48 for the present operating margin

+27.75 for the gross margin

The net margin for Kidpik Corp. stands at -46.21. Equity return is now at value -80.70, with -46.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.31.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Kidpik Corp. (PIK) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.