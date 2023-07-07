Kennametal Inc. (KMT) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Kennametal Inc. (NYSE: KMT) is 18.18x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for KMT is 1.89.

The public float for KMT is 79.88M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.29% of that float. On July 07, 2023, KMT’s average trading volume was 780.07K shares.

KMT) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE: KMT) has plunged by -1.54 when compared to previous closing price of 27.84, but the company has seen a -0.98% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

KMT’s Market Performance

Kennametal Inc. (KMT) has seen a -0.98% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 3.32% gain in the past month and a 3.79% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.45%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.85% for KMT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.52% for KMT stock, with a simple moving average of 4.96% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KMT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KMT stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for KMT by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for KMT in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $19 based on the research report published on July 08th of the previous year 2022.

KMT Trading at 1.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KMT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.45%, as shares sank -0.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.26% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KMT fell by -0.98%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +27.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $28.40. In addition, Kennametal Inc. saw 13.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KMT starting from Witt John Wayne, who sale 800 shares at the price of $29.61 back on Mar 09. After this action, Witt John Wayne now owns 0 shares of Kennametal Inc., valued at $23,692 using the latest closing price.

Witt John Wayne, the Vice President of Kennametal Inc., sale 730 shares at $29.00 during a trade that took place back on Feb 17, which means that Witt John Wayne is holding 800 shares at $21,170 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KMT

Equity return is now at value 9.90, with 4.80 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Kennametal Inc. (KMT) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.