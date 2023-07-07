Jaguar Global Growth Corporation I (JGGC) Stock Showcases 0.22% 20-Day Moving Average

The stock of Jaguar Global Growth Corporation I (JGGC) has seen a 0.19% increase in the past week, with a 0.76% gain in the past month, and a 1.73% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.65%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.27% for JGGC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.22% for JGGC’s stock, with a 2.90% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Jaguar Global Growth Corporation I (NASDAQ: JGGC) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Jaguar Global Growth Corporation I (NASDAQ: JGGC) is 51.86x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for JGGC is 0.00. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for JGGC is 23.00M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.01% of that float. On July 07, 2023, JGGC’s average trading volume was 124.56K shares.

JGGC) stock’s latest price update

Jaguar Global Growth Corporation I (NASDAQ: JGGC)’s stock price has soared by 0.09 in relation to previous closing price of 10.57. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 0.19% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

JGGC Trading at 0.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JGGC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.65%, as shares surge +0.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.15% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JGGC rose by +0.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +7.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.56. In addition, Jaguar Global Growth Corporation I saw 3.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for JGGC

Equity return is now at value 2.80, with 2.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.94.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Jaguar Global Growth Corporation I (JGGC) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.