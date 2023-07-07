Jacobs Solutions Inc. (J) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE: J) has decreased by -0.19 when compared to last closing price of 121.41.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 4.19% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE: J) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE: J) is 20.06x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for J is 0.84. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 6 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Jacobs Solutions Inc. (J) is $148.21, which is $28.7 above the current market price. The public float for J is 125.08M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.00% of that float. On July 07, 2023, J’s average trading volume was 654.78K shares.

J’s Market Performance

J’s stock has seen a 4.19% increase for the week, with a 6.01% rise in the past month and a 6.73% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.75%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.56% for Jacobs Solutions Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.88% for J’s stock, with a 2.70% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of J

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for J stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for J by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for J in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $137 based on the research report published on January 13th of the current year 2023.

J Trading at 4.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought J to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.75%, as shares surge +4.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.82% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, J rose by +4.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $116.90. In addition, Jacobs Solutions Inc. saw 0.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at J starting from DEMETRIOU STEVEN J., who sale 6,666 shares at the price of $115.10 back on Jun 15. After this action, DEMETRIOU STEVEN J. now owns 594,624 shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc., valued at $767,257 using the latest closing price.

Berryman Kevin C, the President & CFO of Jacobs Solutions Inc., sale 1,500 shares at $114.25 during a trade that took place back on May 30, which means that Berryman Kevin C is holding 252,132 shares at $171,375 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for J

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.25 for the present operating margin

+20.77 for the gross margin

The net margin for Jacobs Solutions Inc. stands at +4.33. The total capital return value is set at 10.11, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.58. Equity return is now at value 12.60, with 5.20 for asset returns.

Based on Jacobs Solutions Inc. (J), the company’s capital structure generated 68.73 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 40.73. Total debt to assets is 28.41, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 65.42. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 38.77.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.18, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.23. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.58 and the total asset turnover is 1.02. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.45.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (J) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.