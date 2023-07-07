J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. (JBHT) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. (NASDAQ: JBHT)’s stock price has dropped by -0.25 in relation to previous closing price of 179.49. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 0.11% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 01/18/23 that Trucking Giant J.B. Hunt’s Earnings Fall Short as Economy Slows. Stock Rises.

Is It Worth Investing in J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. (NASDAQ: JBHT) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. (NASDAQ: JBHT) is above average at 20.34x. The 36-month beta value for JBHT is also noteworthy at 1.14. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 10 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for JBHT is $191.13, which is $11.28 above than the current price. The public float for JBHT is 81.90M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.68% of that float. The average trading volume of JBHT on July 07, 2023 was 725.89K shares.

JBHT’s Market Performance

JBHT’s stock has seen a 0.11% increase for the week, with a 5.63% rise in the past month and a 4.62% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.20%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.34% for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.80% for JBHT’s stock, with a simple moving average of 1.67% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of JBHT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for JBHT stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for JBHT by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for JBHT in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $204 based on the research report published on May 11th of the current year 2023.

JBHT Trading at 2.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JBHT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.20%, as shares surge +4.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.49% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JBHT rose by +0.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +7.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $176.25. In addition, J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. saw 2.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at JBHT starting from Kuhlow John, who sale 3,500 shares at the price of $176.05 back on May 12. After this action, Kuhlow John now owns 9,911 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc., valued at $616,180 using the latest closing price.

McGee Eric, the EVP Highway Services of J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc., sale 1,200 shares at $175.30 during a trade that took place back on Apr 28, which means that McGee Eric is holding 1,210 shares at $210,360 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for JBHT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.82 for the present operating margin

+11.15 for the gross margin

The net margin for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. stands at +6.54. The total capital return value is set at 26.55, while invested capital returns managed to touch 20.76. Equity return is now at value 25.90, with 12.20 for asset returns.

Based on J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. (JBHT), the company’s capital structure generated 42.85 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 30.00. Total debt to assets is 19.63, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 40.51. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 28.36.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.38, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.08. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.27 and the total asset turnover is 1.98. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.41.

Conclusion

In summary, J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. (JBHT) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.