iSun Inc. (ISUN) Stock: A Value Analysis

Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for iSun Inc. (ISUN) is $2.42, which is $2.05 above the current market price. The public float for ISUN is 12.55M and currently, short sellers hold a 9.90% of that float. On July 07, 2023, ISUN’s average trading volume was 422.71K shares.

ISUN) stock’s latest price update

The stock of iSun Inc. (NASDAQ: ISUN) has decreased by -5.10 when compared to last closing price of 0.39. Despite this, the company has experienced a -8.70% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

ISUN’s Market Performance

iSun Inc. (ISUN) has experienced a -8.70% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -37.28% drop in the past month, and a -53.30% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.65%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.97% for ISUN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -24.19% for ISUN stock, with a simple moving average of -72.30% for the last 200 days.

ISUN Trading at -30.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ISUN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -92.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.65%, as shares sank -30.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -42.73% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ISUN fell by -7.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -84.25% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4833. In addition, iSun Inc. saw -72.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ISUN starting from Myrick Frederick JR, who purchase 20,000 shares at the price of $0.61 back on May 25. After this action, Myrick Frederick JR now owns 744,158 shares of iSun Inc., valued at $12,186 using the latest closing price.

Peck Jeffrey, the Chief Executive Officer of iSun Inc., purchase 50,000 shares at $0.56 during a trade that took place back on May 23, which means that Peck Jeffrey is holding 1,613,055 shares at $28,195 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ISUN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-23.88 for the present operating margin

+11.64 for the gross margin

The net margin for iSun Inc. stands at -70.34. Equity return is now at value -129.00, with -65.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.85.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of iSun Inc. (ISUN) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.