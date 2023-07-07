Intuitive Surgical Inc. (ISRG) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

Intuitive Surgical Inc. (NASDAQ: ISRG) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 90.38x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.32. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 5 as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Intuitive Surgical Inc. (ISRG) by analysts is $318.55, which is -$15.35 below the current market price. The public float for ISRG is 348.62M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.85% of that float. On July 07, 2023, the average trading volume of ISRG was 1.56M shares.

The stock price of Intuitive Surgical Inc. (NASDAQ: ISRG) has dropped by -1.12 compared to previous close of 333.89. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -0.85% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 04/19/23 that Intuitive Surgical Stock Soars as Robotic Surgery Grows

ISRG’s Market Performance

Intuitive Surgical Inc. (ISRG) has experienced a -0.85% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 3.98% rise in the past month, and a 29.61% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.42%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.77% for ISRG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.56% for ISRG’s stock, with a 26.51% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ISRG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ISRG stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for ISRG by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for ISRG in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $310 based on the research report published on April 19th of the current year 2023.

ISRG Trading at 5.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ISRG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.42%, as shares surge +4.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.88% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ISRG fell by -0.85%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +60.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $325.79. In addition, Intuitive Surgical Inc. saw 24.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ISRG starting from MOHR MARSHALL, who sale 11,250 shares at the price of $325.00 back on Jun 14. After this action, MOHR MARSHALL now owns 24,136 shares of Intuitive Surgical Inc., valued at $3,656,250 using the latest closing price.

DeSantis Robert, the EVP & Chief Product Officer of Intuitive Surgical Inc., sale 2,443 shares at $325.00 during a trade that took place back on Jun 14, which means that DeSantis Robert is holding 7,259 shares at $793,975 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ISRG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+25.35 for the present operating margin

+67.30 for the gross margin

The net margin for Intuitive Surgical Inc. stands at +21.25. The total capital return value is set at 13.57, while invested capital returns managed to touch 11.46. Equity return is now at value 11.50, with 9.90 for asset returns.

Based on Intuitive Surgical Inc. (ISRG), the company’s capital structure generated 0.85 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.84. Total debt to assets is 0.72, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.63. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.63.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 17.57, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.33 and the total asset turnover is 0.47. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.40.

Conclusion

To sum up, Intuitive Surgical Inc. (ISRG) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.