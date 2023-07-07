inTEST Corporation (INTT) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock price of inTEST Corporation (AMEX: INTT) has dropped by -6.99 compared to previous close of 25.19. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -8.12% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in inTEST Corporation (AMEX: INTT) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for inTEST Corporation (AMEX: INTT) is 23.93x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for INTT is 2.01.

The public float for INTT is 10.40M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.57% of that float. On July 07, 2023, INTT’s average trading volume was 269.73K shares.

INTT’s Market Performance

The stock of inTEST Corporation (INTT) has seen a -8.12% decrease in the past week, with a -1.47% drop in the past month, and a 21.90% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.12%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.79% for INTT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -7.62% for INTT’s stock, with a 55.16% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of INTT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for INTT stocks, with Northland Capital repeating the rating for INTT by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for INTT in the upcoming period, according to Northland Capital is $20 based on the research report published on November 21st of the previous year 2022.

INTT Trading at 3.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought INTT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.12%, as shares sank -6.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.91% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, INTT fell by -8.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +194.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $25.29. In addition, inTEST Corporation saw 127.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at INTT starting from DEWS JOSEPH W IV, who sale 11,250 shares at the price of $26.23 back on Jun 12. After this action, DEWS JOSEPH W IV now owns 85,350 shares of inTEST Corporation, valued at $295,088 using the latest closing price.

Nolen Scott Eric, the Division Pres-Process Tech of inTEST Corporation, sale 7,597 shares at $21.14 during a trade that took place back on May 15, which means that Nolen Scott Eric is holding 23,249 shares at $160,616 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for INTT

Equity return is now at value 17.00, with 9.80 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of inTEST Corporation (INTT) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.