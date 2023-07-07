Immunocore Holdings plc (IMCR) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The 36-month beta value for IMCR is also noteworthy at 0.60. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for IMCR is 35.97M, and at present, short sellers hold a 8.07% of that float. The average trading volume of IMCR on July 07, 2023 was 245.54K shares.

The stock of Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ: IMCR) has increased by 4.19 when compared to last closing price of 60.45. Despite this, the company has experienced a 12.14% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

IMCR’s Market Performance

Immunocore Holdings plc (IMCR) has experienced a 12.14% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 12.00% rise in the past month, and a 27.49% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.33%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.63% for IMCR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 8.40% for IMCR stock, with a simple moving average of 12.68% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IMCR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IMCR stocks, with Mizuho repeating the rating for IMCR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for IMCR in the upcoming period, according to Mizuho is $70 based on the research report published on March 31st of the current year 2023.

IMCR Trading at 8.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IMCR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.33%, as shares surge +14.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.98% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IMCR rose by +12.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +43.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $58.50. In addition, Immunocore Holdings plc saw 10.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for IMCR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-36.12 for the present operating margin

+95.42 for the gross margin

The net margin for Immunocore Holdings plc stands at -28.68. The total capital return value is set at -17.34, while invested capital returns managed to touch -13.84. Equity return is now at value -16.50, with -10.40 for asset returns.

Based on Immunocore Holdings plc (IMCR), the company’s capital structure generated 24.86 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 19.91. Total debt to assets is 15.91, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 24.30. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 19.46.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 13.10, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.41 and the total asset turnover is 0.38. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.72.

Conclusion

In summary, Immunocore Holdings plc (IMCR) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.