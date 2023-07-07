IGC Pharma Inc. (IGC) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock of IGC Pharma Inc. (AMEX: IGC) has increased by 9.22 when compared to last closing price of 0.33. Despite this, the company has experienced a 14.60% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in IGC Pharma Inc. (AMEX: IGC) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 3.31. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for IGC Pharma Inc. (IGC) is $3.05, The public float for IGC is 43.98M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.97% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of IGC on July 07, 2023 was 116.52K shares.

IGC’s Market Performance

The stock of IGC Pharma Inc. (IGC) has seen a 14.60% increase in the past week, with a 18.62% rise in the past month, and a 9.77% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.69%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.40% for IGC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 17.82% for IGC’s stock, with a -2.12% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

IGC Trading at 14.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IGC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -50.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.69%, as shares surge +22.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.99% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IGC rose by +17.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -22.94% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3132. In addition, IGC Pharma Inc. saw 14.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for IGC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3886.15 for the present operating margin

-109.07 for the gross margin

The net margin for IGC Pharma Inc. stands at -3782.37. The total capital return value is set at -53.05, while invested capital returns managed to touch -51.90. Equity return is now at value -66.30, with -60.10 for asset returns.

Based on IGC Pharma Inc. (IGC), the company’s capital structure generated 2.04 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.00. Total debt to assets is 1.82, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.03. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.99.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.30, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.65 and the total asset turnover is 0.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.19.

Conclusion

To put it simply, IGC Pharma Inc. (IGC) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.