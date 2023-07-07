Hitek Global Inc. (HKIT) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock of Hitek Global Inc. (NASDAQ: HKIT) has increased by 0.64 when compared to last closing price of 4.67. Despite this, the company has experienced a -9.09% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Hitek Global Inc. (NASDAQ: HKIT) Right Now?

Hitek Global Inc. (NASDAQ: HKIT) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 38.92x compared to its average ratio. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The public float for HKIT is 5.56M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.23% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of HKIT on July 07, 2023 was 65.67K shares.

HKIT’s Market Performance

The stock of Hitek Global Inc. (HKIT) has seen a -9.09% decrease in the past week, with a -55.66% drop in the past month, and a -10.98% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.62%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 13.84% for HKIT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -34.22% for HKIT’s stock, with a -32.54% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

HKIT Trading at -37.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HKIT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -59.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.62%, as shares sank -46.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.74% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HKIT rose by +8.32%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.90. In addition, Hitek Global Inc. saw -15.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for HKIT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+32.56 for the present operating margin

+54.54 for the gross margin

The net margin for Hitek Global Inc. stands at +25.84.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.28.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Hitek Global Inc. (HKIT) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.