HealthEquity Inc. (HQY) Stock: Analyzing the Quarterly Movement

In the past week, HQY stock has gone up by 7.00%, with a monthly gain of 11.98% and a quarterly surge of 17.87%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.55%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.78% for HealthEquity Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.67% for HQY stock, with a simple moving average of 5.43% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in HealthEquity Inc. (NASDAQ: HQY) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for HQY is 0.82. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for HQY is $81.77, which is $15.94 above the current price. The public float for HQY is 82.87M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.08% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of HQY on July 07, 2023 was 554.65K shares.

HQY) stock’s latest price update

The stock of HealthEquity Inc. (NASDAQ: HQY) has increased by 4.84 when compared to last closing price of 62.85. Despite this, the company has experienced a 7.00% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 12/07/21 that Tesla, Intel, Bitcoin: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

Analysts’ Opinion of HQY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HQY stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for HQY by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for HQY in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $77 based on the research report published on October 21st of the previous year 2022.

HQY Trading at 12.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HQY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.55%, as shares surge +0.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.05% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HQY rose by +7.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $62.96. In addition, HealthEquity Inc. saw 6.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HQY starting from Kessler Jon, who sale 27,230 shares at the price of $60.96 back on Jun 27. After this action, Kessler Jon now owns 3,875 shares of HealthEquity Inc., valued at $1,659,996 using the latest closing price.

Kessler Jon, the PRESIDENT AND CEO of HealthEquity Inc., sale 19,588 shares at $60.12 during a trade that took place back on Jun 26, which means that Kessler Jon is holding 6,129 shares at $1,177,660 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HQY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.37 for the present operating margin

+45.90 for the gross margin

The net margin for HealthEquity Inc. stands at -3.03. Equity return is now at value -0.40, with -0.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.92.

Conclusion

In conclusion, HealthEquity Inc. (HQY) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.