HCA Healthcare Inc. (HCA) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

HCA Healthcare Inc. (NYSE: HCA) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for HCA is at 1.64. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 17 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for HCA is $317.14, which is $23.73 above the current market price. The public float for HCA is 210.77M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.50% of that float. The average trading volume for HCA on July 07, 2023 was 1.31M shares.

HCA) stock’s latest price update

HCA Healthcare Inc. (NYSE: HCA) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -1.30 compared to its previous closing price of 298.35. However, the company has seen a fall of -1.69% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

HCA’s Market Performance

HCA Healthcare Inc. (HCA) has experienced a -1.69% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 8.17% rise in the past month, and a 10.19% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.87%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.99% for HCA. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.24% for HCA’s stock, with a 18.19% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HCA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HCA stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for HCA by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for HCA in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $304 based on the research report published on April 21st of the current year 2023.

HCA Trading at 4.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HCA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.87%, as shares surge +8.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.87% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HCA fell by -1.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +40.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $289.17. In addition, HCA Healthcare Inc. saw 22.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HCA starting from Cuffe Michael S., who sale 12,556 shares at the price of $284.44 back on Apr 28. After this action, Cuffe Michael S. now owns 28,783 shares of HCA Healthcare Inc., valued at $3,571,396 using the latest closing price.

Akdamar Erol R, the Group President of HCA Healthcare Inc., sale 3,500 shares at $285.00 during a trade that took place back on Apr 28, which means that Akdamar Erol R is holding 42,484 shares at $997,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HCA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.03 for the present operating margin

+15.03 for the gross margin

The net margin for HCA Healthcare Inc. stands at +9.37. The total capital return value is set at 23.11, while invested capital returns managed to touch 15.70. Equity return is now at value -186.30, with 11.00 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.99, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.36. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.08 and the total asset turnover is 1.17. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.38.

Conclusion

In conclusion, HCA Healthcare Inc. (HCA) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.