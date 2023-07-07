Gran Tierra Energy Inc.’s (GTE) Stock: A Week-by-Week Analysis

In the past week, GTE stock has gone up by 6.47%, with a monthly decline of -10.14% and a quarterly plunge of -43.33%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.00%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.05% for Gran Tierra Energy Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.98% for GTE’s stock, with a -43.26% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (AMEX: GTE) Right Now?

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (AMEX: GTE) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for GTE is at 1.71. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for GTE is 7.09M, and currently, shorts hold a 4.64% of that float. The average trading volume for GTE on July 07, 2023 was 403.61K shares.

GTE) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (AMEX: GTE) has surged by 6.03 when compared to previous closing price of 4.89, but the company has seen a 6.47% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

GTE Trading at -10.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GTE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -66.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.00%, as shares sank -16.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -36.85% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GTE rose by +6.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -64.10% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.19. In addition, Gran Tierra Energy Inc. saw -47.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GTE starting from Ellson Ryan, who purchase 50,000 shares at the price of $0.71 back on Mar 15. After this action, Ellson Ryan now owns 701,487 shares of Gran Tierra Energy Inc., valued at $35,500 using the latest closing price.

Guidry Gary, the President and CEO of Gran Tierra Energy Inc., purchase 150,000 shares at $0.86 during a trade that took place back on Mar 03, which means that Guidry Gary is holding 4,042,135 shares at $129,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GTE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+44.64 for the present operating margin

+50.40 for the gross margin

The net margin for Gran Tierra Energy Inc. stands at +19.54. The total capital return value is set at 32.21, while invested capital returns managed to touch 14.66. Equity return is now at value 29.10, with 8.90 for asset returns.

Based on Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE), the company’s capital structure generated 142.35 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 58.74. Total debt to assets is 44.50, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 141.20. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 58.26.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.93, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.71. The receivables turnover for the company is 20.49 and the total asset turnover is 0.56. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.70.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.