Gorilla Technology Group Inc. (GRRR) Stock Faces 6.22% Weekly Volatility

The stock of Gorilla Technology Group Inc. (GRRR) has gone up by 1.95% for the week, with a 7.18% rise in the past month and a -28.91% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.22%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 6.99% for GRRR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.82% for GRRR’s stock, with a -69.64% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Gorilla Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ: GRRR) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 0.06.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Gorilla Technology Group Inc. (GRRR) is $10.00, which is $7.91 above the current market price. The public float for GRRR is 46.99M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.51% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of GRRR on July 07, 2023 was 384.93K shares.

GRRR) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Gorilla Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ: GRRR) has plunged by -2.79 when compared to previous closing price of 2.15, but the company has seen a 1.95% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

GRRR Trading at 10.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GRRR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -95.90% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.22%, as shares surge +5.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.24% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GRRR rose by +1.95%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -82.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.94. In addition, Gorilla Technology Group Inc. saw -74.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for GRRR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-83.04 for the present operating margin

+29.67 for the gross margin

The net margin for Gorilla Technology Group Inc. stands at -390.64. Equity return is now at value -247.30, with -105.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.69.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Gorilla Technology Group Inc. (GRRR) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.